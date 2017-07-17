Broadcast Studio Named After Harrogate Hospital Radio Stalwart

Share Share +1 Shares 151

Harrogate Hospital Radio has named one of its studios in honour of its longest serving volunteer.

In addition to presenting weekly shows, Ian Wighton – who joined the charity broadcaster six months after its launch in October 1977 – has held the positions of chairman, studio manager and is presently a trustee.

Harrogate Hospital Radio, which is located within Harrogate District Hospital, is run entirely by volunteers and broadcasts 24 hours per day, with the emphasis firmly on entertaining patients and visitors.

Over the past four decades it has gained a number of prestigious awards, including most recently retaining the Duke of York’s Community Initiative, which it will hold for five years.

Harrogate Hospital Radio chairman Mark Oldfield said: I know I can speak on behalf of everyone at Harrogate Hospital Radio in saying how much we value Ian’s unstinting commitment to the charity, and the dedication he has shown it over almost 40 years. As a way of recording our thanks to Ian, and recognising the fantastic work he does for us, we have named one of our studios in his honour, and it will forever be known as the Ian Wighton Studio. I am privileged, honoured and humbled to have this studio named after me. I certainly wasn’t expecting it! Harrogate Hospital Radio is a fantastic organisation to be a part of and it would not exist without its volunteers, of which I am just one. We are incredibly lucky to be blessed with a continuing stream of dedicated and committed members, performing a number of different roles. As we approach our 40th birthday, I’m delighted to say that the charity is going from strength to strength, and I look forward to playing my part for many years to come.

Anyone wanting to find out more about Harrogate Hospital Radio, and the work it does, should contact the station on 01423 553342 or visit its website at http://www.harrogatehospitalradio.org.uk/