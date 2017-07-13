Haresign Bespoke joins Saint Michael’s Guild of Patrons

Spread the news!















Haresign Bespoke has joined a select community of businesses committed to donating £15,000 over a three year period to help contribute to the £5m running costs of Saint Michael’s Hospice in Harrogate.

This July, Haresign Bespoke became the latest member of Saint Michael’s Guild of Patrons, a group of companies dedicated to safeguarding the future of local hospice care.

James Haresign, Managing Director of Haresign Bespoke, said: Many of us have been affected by terminal illness and understand the importance of the remarkable strength and support Saint Michael’s Hospice provides for patients and their loved ones. We feel committed as a company to support these incredible services and their valued and important role in the community we live and work in.





Haresign Bespoke are construction specialists based in Sicklinghall that provide eco-friendly and sustainable renovations, new builds and hand-made furniture for private homes and commercial properties. James Haresign manages a woodlands located in 185 acres of farmland, to source sustainable timber for its projects. Clients include Yorkshire companies Harrogate Spring Water, Wharfedale Grange, and the Acorn Wellness Retreat.

James said: We have sustainability in-built into our business, and our work with the woodlands benefits the environment and encourages biodiversity, but we also believe in investing in people. As a team, we often do charity five-a-side football matches, or fundraising challenges for causes close to our hearts. We wanted to build on that instinct and become an official patron.

As part of their support to the Hospice, Haresign Bespoke will also be donating some hand-crafted furniture for patients and staff. Research has shown wood furnishings have a positive impact on well-being, proven to reduce stress responses and blood pressure.

Since its inception in 2008, the Guild has contributed more than £1.5million to support local hospice care.

Tony Collins, chief executive of Saint Michael’s said: With one in two people across the district touched by hospice care, we know that the work of Saint Michael’s is relevant to so many local people, individuals and businesses alike. By joining our award-winning Guild of Patrons, Haresign Bespoke has become the latest company to invest in the future of hospice care in our community. We would like to take the opportunity thank Haresign Bespoke for this remarkable contribution, which means Saint Michael’s can continue to be here for local families today, tomorrow and in years to come.