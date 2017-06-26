Newtons Solicitors expands commercial property team

Share Share +1 Shares 0

A new senior solicitor has been appointed to the commercial property team at regional law firm, Newtons Solicitors.

She is Sophie Barton who joins Newtons’ head office in Knaresborough, after 15 years at Berwins Solicitors, Harrogate.

Sophie Barton qualified as a solicitor working in-house with B&N Housing, now Accent Housing, Baildon; carrying out a range of legal work. She then moved to Berwins to specialise in commercial property and built up a strong reputation in Harrogate.

She focuses on a wide range of commercial property work including landlord and tenant issues, leases to commercial freehold, sales and purchases, commercial mortgages and agricultural property matters.

Sophie Barton, who lives nearly Ilkley, says: I am delighted to have joined Newtons. The company’s forward-thinking and progressive approach has earned it a strong reputation across the region. I am looking forward to being part of the expanding property team.

She is the third experienced senior solicitor to joins Newtons Solicitors this year and her appointment takes the firm’s commercial property team to eight.

Newtons Solicitors managing director, Chris Newton says: Many of us have worked with Sophie before and know of her strong reputation. We’re therefore delighted to have a former colleague and highly-respected solicitor on our team.

Newtons Solicitors has nine other local offices across Yorkshire and the North East.