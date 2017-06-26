New apartments for Yorkshire Showground

Share Share +1 Shares 35

Aparthotel chain Roomzzz is set to open in Harrogate, on the Great Yorkshire Showground site.

It follows a successful appeal against a refusal of planning permission by Harrogate Borough Council.

The brand is investing over £10million into the new aparthotel, which is scheduled to open in Q4 2019. With 98 apartments planned, from small studios to luxury penthouses.

Working alongside architect and landscape architects BDP, Roomzzz Harrogate, each apartment individually designed to create a spacious living area, with fitted kitchens, broadband and widescreen TV.

Naveen Ahmed, CEO of Roomzzz Aparthotel UK, said: We’re delighted that our appeal has been successful and that Harrogate will be the latest edition to our aparthotels portfolio. The company was founded in Yorkshire, so we know Harrogate well and believe it is the ideal location to expand the Roomzzz brand. We know that the typical Roomzzz guests are professionals and international guests who are looking for a longer term stay than a hotel can usually offer. We are confident that the Roomzzz Aparthotel will be of huge benefit to both tourism and the economy of Harrogate.

Nigel Pulling, chief executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, said: We are delighted that planning permission has been granted for Roomzzz which will really enhance our offering at the showground. From our visitors and competitors at the Great Yorkshire Show, to delegates and exhibitors for the Yorkshire Event Centre and Pavilions of Harrogate, the addition of 98 rooms for overnight accommodation will take us up to the next level.