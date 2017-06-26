Harrogate sixth form student dies following Pool-In-Wharfedale collision

Share Share +1 Shares 37

An 18-year-old woman pedestrian has died in hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Pool-In-Wharfedale last week.

The woman has been named as Kate Whalley, from Pool-in-Wharfedale. She was pronounced dead in Leeds General Infirmary in the early hours of Saturday.

Kate was a sixth form student at Harrogate Grammar School.

She had been airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in a collision with a black Ford Fiesta ST on the A660 Leeds Road, near to the junction with Old Pool Bank, at about 4.40pm on Thursday, 22 June 2017.

Her family are being supported by a police family liaison officer and officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing enquiries into the incident.

Sergeant Mathew Tunney, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: We are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the black Ford Fiesta ST, which is believed to have travelled from Ilkley, at any point on its journey to the scene of the collision. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured either the incident itself or the movements of the Fiesta in the time leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 1347 of 22 June.