Former Mayor hands out £131K to local charities

The luckiest dip of all! The previous Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, Coun Nick Brown, centre, invites the recipients of the funds raised at his Magical Spring Ball to take their cheques for £26,200 from the Mad Hatter’s hat. From left are Sir Andrew Lawson-Tancred, Tony Collins, Michael Furse, Peter Thompson and Liz Hancock

A year’s fundraising for five Harrogate district charities came to a finale this week when the previous Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, Coun Nick Brown, presented £26,200 to each cause.

All of the £131,000 total came from the highly successful Mayor’s Magical Spring Ball, held at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate, in April.

Meeting Coun Brown at the Harrogate Borough Council offices to receive their cheques were Tony Collins, CEO of Saint Michael’s Hospice, Michael Furse, Trustee of the Cathedral Concert Society – Ripon, Liz Hancock, Chief Executive of the Harrogate Homeless Project, Sir Andrew Lawson-Tancred, Chairman of the Northern Aldborough Festival, and Peter Thompson, Chairman of the Harrogate Choral Society.

Coun Brown said: I chose my charities for the year very carefully and I believe all of them make a great contribution to the Harrogate District, supporting local people and adding to the cultural strength of our district, which I feel strongly enriches the quality of life in any community.

The Mayor’s Ball featured both silent and live auctions of “money can’t buy” lots, with the top lot raising a massive £20,000.

Coun Brown and his Co-chairman of the Ball committee Chris Blundell worked with a committee of local people to organise the event which attracted 340 guests, while sponsors included businesses and individuals from across Yorkshire.

Nick said: When I launched the Ball in late 2016 I said I was setting the bar high and would aim to raise at least £10,000 for each charity. I am ecstatic that we more than doubled that target and I wish to thank all who contributed so magnificently. I know all the charities I was seeking to help in my Mayoral year will use the money to good effect and it will certainly ‘make a difference’!