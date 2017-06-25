Two men wanted after failing to answer bail

John James McMenamin, 31, from South Bank near Redcar, and Zachery Martyn Sparrow, 21, from Leyburn

Police in Leyburn have issued an appeal to find two men wanted for failing to answer police bail.

John James McMenamin, 31, from South Bank near Redcar, and Zachery Martyn Sparrow, 21, from Leyburn, failed to answer bail earlier this week following their arrest on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

It is believed that McMenamin is in the Cleveland area and Sparrow is in the Birmingham area.

Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen the men or knows where they are now, to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 01904 618691 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170011708 when passing on information.