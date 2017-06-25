Double-fatal collision in Malton

Share Share +1 Shares 4

North Yorkshire Police is investigating a double-fatal pedestrian collision on the A64 at Welburn near Malton.

It happened at around 10.55pm on Friday (23 June 2017) and the incident led to the closure of the A64 in both directions until 3.35am on Saturday to allow a full investigation of the scene. Local diversions were put in place by the Highways Agency.

It is believed the deceased, a man and woman aged in their 50s from the local area, were crossing the road from north to south at a bus stop – near the junction to Welburn – when the collision occurred with a small white SUV that was travelling east towards Scarborough.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver of the SUV, a man aged in his 50s from the Wakefield area of West Yorkshire, and his wife in the passenger seat, were uninjured.

Police enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Witnesses or anyone who recalls seeing the man and woman or the small white SUV prior to the incident, are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team or email MajorCollisionInvestigationTeam2@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 12170110217.