Witness appeal after two injured in Land Rover collision near Ripon

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were injured when a Land Rover Discovery hit a telegraph pole near South Stainley near Ripon.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was travelling along the A61 between Ripon and Ripley at around 3.45pm on Thursday 22 June 2017 and saw a Land Drover Discovery leave the road near the South Stainley junction, or saw the Discovery travelling in the direction of Ripley prior to the collision.

The occupants of the car, a 21-year-old local man and 19-year-old woman from Harrogate, were both taken to hospital following the collision. The man has since been released and suffered minor injuries. The woman remains in hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for either Traffic Constable David Minto or Traffic Sergeant Paul Cording. Or email david.minto@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or paul.cording@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12170109365 when passing on information.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the casualties, examine the scene and to recover the vehicle. It reopened at around 6.20pm.