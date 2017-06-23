Shared Transport and Logistics Hub up and running

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Work to build a shared Police and Fire Transport and Logistics Hub, in Thirsk, has now been completed and staff from both North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are now working at the site.

The hub building consists of vehicle workshops, supplies sections and office space. It has entirely replaced the fire service’s old workshops and supplies section which were based in Northallerton.

The shared facility was predominantly funded through a grant provided by central government with additional contributions from both the Fire and Rescue Authority and North Yorkshire Police.

NYFRS Head of Technical Services, Simon Garnett-Spence said: The Service is very pleased with the new transport and logistics hub and delighted to be sharing the space with North Yorkshire Police. The contractors and the technical team worked very closely with staff from both organisations to deliver a well-designed working space which will enhance our ability to service/repair vehicles, provide essential equipment and work closely with our partners to deliver value for money and effective support for our emergency services. This is the first building collaboration project of this scale that we have undertaken with North Yorkshire Police and we are looking forward to further opportunities to work together.