Pateley Bridge Post Office moves to new location after being on the High Street since 1800’s

The Pateley Bridge Post Office has been on the High Street since the 1800’s and on 24 May 2017 it closed.

It has now moved away from the main High Street, to the other side of the river, at the Dales Market Corner on Bridgehouse Gate.

Although the Post Office is open for longer hours, it offers less services than the previous Post Office. The relocation hasn’t received been universally well received.

Post Office Regional Network Manager Suzanne Richardson said: We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking, because we know how important these services are to local residents. We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.

Stacey Brookes, store manager at The Dales Market Corner, commented: We are delighted to be able to launch this additional service to the local community within our store and hope our customers will enjoy this modern and convenient new Post Office which is now open from 9am to 5.30pm, 6 days a week. When we were approached by the Post Office to look at the possibility of us taking it on as a result of the existing Postmistress looking to retire, we were initially hesitant as we knew it would be a big project to undertake, but when we heard the existing Post Office was otherwise at risk of closure we knew we had to do it to keep this valuable service within the community.

Keith Tordoff is Chairman of Nidderdale Chamber of Trade with members throughout Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale.

Keith Tordoff said: It is sad that the Post Office which had been on Pateley Bridge High Street since the 1800s closed losing the heritage and where I would prefer a Post Office to be situated for the community. I am of course grateful that we still have the services of a Post Office in its new home in the Dales Market Corner Convenience store. I have reservations about the new home of the Post Office as it is situated for many local elderly people in not as convenient location as it was. For the elderly and disabled who do not have transport in inclement weather, the new location may well prove difficult to get to at such times. Whilst the new Post Office site will have longer opening hours, that will only work if the staff who are on duty are trained to carry out Post Office duties. One of my other reservations is that there is not the full range of services available that would have been at a dedicated Post Office. I appreciate people are always wary of change and we need to accept the changing face of business as a result of technology but I hope in the process we do not lose sight of those in communities who need convenience and support. The Dales Market Corner we should be grateful to for taking on the service of the Post Office and particularly to the owner who has invested in the Petrol Station side of the business which is invaluable to every member of the community and our visitors.

The Dales Market Corner is owned Colin Graves, founder of Costcutter. The development of the site has not been universally welcomed by the Pateley Bridge Community and in 2014 there were over 1,000 objections to the plans to develop the site.