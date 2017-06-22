Taste of Italy set for Harrogate indpendent restaurant

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Flavours from one of the world’s leading wine estates will come to Harrogate next month thanks to a partnership with a leading independent restaurant.

William & Victoria Restaurant and Wine Bar is preparing to welcome Giuseppe Pariani, export director for the Frescobaldi Estate in Italy, for an exclusive wine-tasting dinner.

It takes place on Wednesday, 5 July, at 7pm and will see five of the Frescobaldi wines paired with a five-course dinner and canapés created by the restaurant’s chefs. The menu uses a range of Yorkshire produce, with dishes including Nidderdale lamb and venison from Holme Farm in Sherburn in Elmet.

David Straker, whose family has run William & Victoria for more than 30 years, said: I was lucky enough to visit the Frescobaldi estates earlier this year and see just how carefully they grow the grapes and prepare the wine. Having tried several of their wines during the visit, I’ve introduced a few to our wine list here at William and Victoria. This dinner is a great way to introduce the new bottles to the many wine enthusiasts here in Harrogate. We’re really pleased to have Giuseppe joining us for the evening to tell us about the history of the estates, how they grow their grapes and the process of creating their wines, based on hundreds of years of experience. I found it fascinating during my visit and I know our guests will feel the same.