Harrogate to Ripon road closed – diversion through Markington

A  collision on the A61 near South Stainley junction was reported t 3.45pm today (22 June 2017)

A vehicle left road, gone through hedge and struck a  telegraph pole.

Ambulance are also at the  scene and the incident still ongoing. (as of 16:25)

Update 17:35 – Two people injured, male driver and woman passenger of Land Rover Discovery, both taken to hospital. Police are currently in the process of arranging recovering for the vehicle. An Engineer has bee called out to assess the telegraph pole that the vehicle hit.

Image from Sgt Paul Cording/ North Yorkshire Police
