Gino D’Acampo goes topless with new Harrogate venture

Gino D’Acampo is set to open his brand new restaurant and Prosecco bar in Harrogate.

The restaurant has been under development for a number of months and is located on Parliament Street. It will open its doors on Thursday 29 June 2017, with an official opening by the Mayor of Harrogate.

Gino D’Acampo My Restaurant, will span over two floors, providing seating for 150 guests and features an open kitchen, deli bar, private dining room, games room and photo booth.

A big feature of the development is the prosecco bar with a roof that can roll back, transforming the area into a roof terrace. It will showcase an all-Italian list of more than 40 Proseccos and regional wines.

Gino said: When I am back home in Italy I love visiting cool bars for Aperitivo… an Italian tradition for a pre-dinner drink with friends – I love it.

The design has aimed for a true Italian feel, with the use of carrara marbles, washed woods and Riva green leather reflecting Gino’s passion for his homeland of Naples in Southern Italy.

Gino says he promises to serve real Italian food as it should be with no compromises taken on any recipes and use of well sourced, seasonal, artisan ingredients, many sourced by utilising his range of contacts across the diverse regions of Italy.

Gino first made his move into the eating out market with the launch of Gino D’Acampo My Pasta Bar in central London, then moved into restaurants after teaming up with friend and business partner Steven Walker, founder of Individual Restaurants.

Gino’s new Harrogate restaurant will be accompanied by two further restaurant openings in Liverpool, this July and Camden Town in August. These new openings follow the launch of his restaurant brand Gino D’Acampo My Restaurant in Manchester, London’s Euston Station and Leeds. Gino plans to open more Pasta Bars and restaurants in major cities and travel hubs, both in the UK and internationally.

Talking about his latest restaurant opening Gino said: After the success of My Restaurant in Leeds I decided it was Harrogate’s turn for a slice of la bella vita. I visited the town for the very first time seven years ago and fell in love with its people, elegance and charm. Harrogate is very cool and I want to be a part of it.