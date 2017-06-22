Choirs prepare for international musical celebration

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Two choirs separated by almost 4,000 miles will unite this summer for a one-off concert in Harrogate.

Rock Up and Sing!, the family of Yorkshire choirs with groups in Harrogate and Skipton, will perform with the King Edward Choir from Barrie, Toronto, at Ashville’s Soothill Hall on Saturday, 8 July 2017.

The joint concert was arranged after the Canadian choir – based in Barrie, which is twinned with Harrogate – decided to make the near-4,000 mile trip to visit the Yorkshire town. They contacted their Harrogate counterparts at Rock Up and Sing!, who knew straight away they wanted to take part.

Rock Up and Sing! director Rhiannon Gayle said: We’ve visited a number of other cities to perform, including most recently Budapest – but this is the first time we’ve welcomed an international choir to Harrogate. Our choir members are going to recreate the programme that was such a hit with the audience in Budapest last October as part of the concert. We can’t wait to see what our Canadian friends have prepared too.

The concert takes place on Saturday, 8 July, at 7pm. Tickets are available from the Rock Up and Sing! website, www.rockupandsing.com

Both choirs will be performing a selection of their songs at the Big Picnic in the Valley Gardens, Harrogate, on Sunday, 9 July. The event runs from 12-4pm and raises money for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.

The Canadian choir will also be spending time in Harrogate, exploring their twinned town and enjoying the attractions around Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, Rock Up and Sing! are preparing for one of their biggest events to date: a two-day residency at Leeds Town Hall featuring 320 singers and a live band. The concerts on July 15 and 16 will raise money for St Gemma’s Hospice.