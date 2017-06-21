New Head Girl, Head Boy and Deputies at Harrogate Grammar School

Back row, left to right – Tom Godfrey, Amy Wotherspoon, Izzy Wood, Eve Long, Jacob Connell and Ed Lee.Front Row, left to right – Head Girl, Ellen Young and Head Boy, George Kendall

After a rigorous selection process including formal interviews, hustings and presentations, Harrogate Grammar School are delighted to announce the appointment of Ellen Young as Head Girl and George Kendall as Head Boy for June 2017- May 2018. Amy Wotherspoon, Jacob Connell, Tom Godfrey, Izzy Wood, Eve Long and Ed Lee have successfully been appointed as Deputies.

Head Boy, George said: We are honoured to have this leadership opportunity.

Ellen said: We want to inspire younger students in the way that previous students inspired us”. The school has a long tradition of providing leadership opportunities and these are highly regarded positions within the school community.

Head of Sixth Form, Neil Renton, said All the students who applied performed extremely well. The successful applicants showed a real strength of character, an ability to lead others and I am confident that they will make a significant contribution as young leaders in the school.