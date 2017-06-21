Harrogate Divorce Coach Book launch

Share Share +1 Shares 2

Harrogate Divorce coach, Emma Heptonstall, will host the launch event of her first book ‘How to be a Lady Who Leaves’ at The Grand Hotel, York, on Thursday, 29 June at 7pm.

The 240-page, illustrated, paperback book is aimed for women who are considering separation and divorce; empowering them with making good decisions about their future, and where applicable, their children’s future too. It is full of practical guidance, as well as exploring the emotional minefield of this life- changing step and gives helpful advice on English family law.

There are seven sections, including the decision to leave, domestic abuse, the divorce process, finances, looking after yourself and life post-divorce and many links to further resources to assist the reader’s journey.

Signed copies of the book will be on sale at the launch evening, where ladies can also meet with Emma, and learn more about her inspiration for the book, and enjoy a sociable evening out at one of York’s leading hotels.

With many years experience as a barrister, family mediator and a Master Practitioner in NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming), Emma has her own divorce coaching business, ‘The Divorce Alchemist’, which she established in 2015. She is also the creator of ‘Understanding Divorce – 30 Daily Lessons’, a support resource, and has shared her wisdom in the media, including interviews with Telegraph, Huffington Post, www.sheownsit.co.uk and Marie-Claire.

She coaches women through the divorce process, and her clients are mainly from London, the Home Counties and West and North Yorkshire, with some overseas clients too. Several inspiring client case studies are also included in the book.

Emma commented:I wanted to write this book, as I am passionate about helping women through this challenging time, and to enable them to take positive and well-informed steps. Forewarned is forearmed, and in reading my book and sharing from my experience, a woman can navigate these choppy waters with both confidence and grace. Of course having coaching will enhance this even more, but the book itself is an excellent start point, encouraging women to be confident in embarking on this life- changing process with both knowledge and foresight. This will certainly save on time and money during the divorce process itself.

Tickets to the event, include Prosecco and Canapés and a signed copy of the Book, and are available at £15 per person.

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/how-to-be-a-lady-who-leaves-book-launch-tickets-34969742441