Equestrian evening events to reinforce rider road safety

Horse riders are invited to attend a series of evening events to help them stay safe on the roads.

Experts from North Yorkshire Police and the British Horse Society (BHS) will be on-hand to promote the importance of road safety for riders.

Speakers at the events include BHS Director of Safety Alan Hiscox, Regional Manager of BHS Yorkshire Amy Clements, Traffic Constable Zoe Billings, and Cathryn Godfrey, Associate Solicitor from Irwin Mitchell LLP.

PC Hannah McPeake, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: If you ride your horse on the road, it’s really important that you know your rights, responsibilities and the law. Experts will be on-hand at these events to discuss road safety issues with you, and answer any questions you might have.

Police will also be offering a free tack marking service, so attendees are invited to bring along any items of leather tack to be security-marked using a dot peen property marking machine.

The events will take place:

7pm on Thursday 22 June at Mole Country Stores Ripley, Scarah Mill, Fountains Road, Ripley, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 3EB

at 7pm on Wednesday 26 July at Ride-Away, Stillington Road, York, YO61 1EH

on Tuesday 31 August at R&R Country, Hull Road, Hemingbrough, Selby, YO8 6QJ, time to be confirmed

The talks will begin promptly at the advertised start times, and spaces are limited so please book in advance. Tickets are £3 and include a BHS hi-vis tabard. For further information and to purchase tickets, please email amy.clements@bhs.org.uk

Last month North Yorkshire Police expanded a road safety operation to help protect horses and their riders. Officers are urging horse riders to report details of any dangerous or anti-social driving they have witnessed, as part of Operation Spartan.

Spartan encourages members of the public to submit intelligence regarding poor driving and anti-social use of vehicles, via a driving concern form on the North Yorkshire Police website. The form captures the details of the incident, and requests information such as vehicle registrations, so police can carry out relevant checks and follow up with engagement or enforcement if required.