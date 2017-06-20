JCT600 starts work on £2m re-development of Mercedes-Benz dealership in Harrogate

Share Share +1 Shares 13

Work is underway at JCT600’s Mercedes-Benz dealership near Harrogate which will see the high profile dealership on Leeds Road undergo a full refurbishment to create a modern, environmentally-friendly showroom as well as the site increasing in size.

Since acquiring the dealership near Pannal in April 2015, the Yorkshire-based family motor retailer has grown sales of new and used vehicles by over 33% and further significant growth is expected over the next three years. To cope with increased demand, JCT600 is investing almost £2m to transform the existing outdated building and valeting bay into a sustainable, customer-centric showroom, incorporating the very latest Mercedes-Benz branding and digital integration.

The new showroom will feature low cost and sustainable energy initiatives including a ‘smart’ wireless energy management system and LED lighting, in line with the company’s sustainability policy.

The site will also undergo extensive landscaping work as it is close to the Grade II* listed viaduct and in the Crimple Valley Special Landscape Area as well as being one of the main gateways into the Spa town from Leeds.

The enlarged dealership will include an eight car showroom for new vehicles including a dedicated handover lounge, plus capacity for 65 pre-owned vehicles externally. It will feature a full range of customer facilities such as an internet café, dedicated after sales lounge and a specially designed kids zone with iPads and game station. There will also be interactive consultation pods available for customers.

Work on the refurbished dealership is expected to be completed in late November with the business being open as usual throughout the re-development.

Mark Taylor, property director of JCT600: Since acquiring the Mercedes-Benz dealership two years ago, we’ve seen huge growth in the business and this re-development will enable us to expand and improve the facilities available for our customers in line with the latest Mercedes-Benz ‘boutique-style’ showroom design. As part of our commitment to being as eco-friendly as possible, the new building will include the latest sustainability features such as LED lighting and a smart building management system. The first phase of development on the outside works is now well underway with the second phase to refurbish the interior of the dealership due to start in mid June. As well as safeguarding the jobs of our 44-strong team at Mercedes-Benz Harrogate, our investment will also enable us to further grow the business with more jobs likely to be created with the continued expansion of the brand.

With its head office in Bradford, JCT600 is a family business with 50 dealerships throughout Yorkshire, the North East, the Humber, Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. It sells 18 of the world’s most respected brands such as Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW/MINI, Ferrari, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Vauxhall and Volkswagen.