Harrogate Celebrates Historic Canada Day The historic ties between the Harrogate District and Canada will be marked by a major celebration at Ripley Castle on Canada Day, Saturday 1st July. This is not just any Canada Day as 2017 marks the 150th anniversary of the founding of Canada.

The King Edward Choir from Barrie on Ontario is visiting Harrogate, building on the partnership agreement that was signed by the mayors of Harrogate and Barrie in Ripley in 2013. The highlight of the choir’s visit will be a concert of Canadian and North American music in All Saints’ Church, Ripley culminating in a ﬁreworks display at Ripley Castle the end of the evening.

This event marks is part of a week’s visit to the area by the choir and will include a special service at Stonefall cemetery, where 600 Canadian Air Force personnel are buried, and concerts with ‘Rock Up and Sing’ at the Big Picnic in the Valley Gardens and at Ashville College, both on Saturday 8th July. Choir members will also be visiting Knaresborough, Fountains Abbey, Ripon and York.

Former mayor of Harrogate Michael Newby, said: I was delighted to sign the original partnership agreement. Having spoken to the choir’s visit organiser I know that they are very excited to be visiting the Harrogate District and especially celebrating Canada Day in the church where Sir Robert Barrie is buried. There has been a great response to the visit in Harrogate. In particular we owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the members of Destination Harrogate for providing accommodation. The generosity of our hoteliers has made this visit possible. Thanks are also due to the support provided by Harrogate Council and by Sir Thomas Ingilby.