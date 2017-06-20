Fire at Ripon takeaway

Share Share +1 Shares 7

Fires crews were called to reports of a fire at a takeaway on North Street in Ripon (16:07 on 19 June 2017).

The fire was at Papa Joes and crews found the building to be well alight on arrival.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to fight the fire – the Aerial ladder platform also attended.

The incident was scaled back around 6pm with a couple of fire engines remaining on scene at that time. The incident is being left open for a revisit.

At 10pm, on the day of the fire, crews revisited the property following reports of smoke issuing from the building. There was no sign of fire but they are carrying out a search.

Another revisit will be carried this morning.