Four day-time burglaries in Harrogate on Friday: Residents urged to be vigilant and review home security as police investigate

Police in Harrogate are urging residents to be on their guard following a spate of day-time burglaries.

Four incidents occurred on Friday (16 June 2017) resulting in the loss of thousands of pounds worth of vehicles, cash and personal possessions.

Between 1.40pm and 4.30pm, unknown offenders broke into a house on Birstwith Road and made off with items of jewellery including a gold wedding band and other rings, an 18ct gold link chain and various earrings.

At a house on Derwent Road between 2.30pm and 2.55pm, two KTM off-road but road legal motorbikes and cash were stolen after a house and garage were entered.

A Bosch drill and jewellery were stolen from a house on Coppice Avenue between 7.40am and 5pm.

At a house on Forest Lane at some time before 4.45pm, more than £1,000 worth of clothing was stolen including a navy Vistula blazer, navy Tommy Hilfiger and grey pinstripe Jaeger suits, Gstar jeans and two Crew polo shirts.

DC Quita Passmore, from the Investigation Hub Harrogate, said: “We are examining if the cases are linked and are trying to trace a black Audi estate car with tinted windows that was seen in the area during Friday 16 June. However, this information is still being established as part of the ongoing investigations into the four burglaries.

“We are appealing for witnesses to come forward or anyone who recalls any suspicious activity in the Harrogate area last Friday. If you can help, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

DC Passmore added: “This is a timely reminder for residents to remain vigilant and to review your home security now that summer has arrived. Even when you are at home and enjoying the sunshine in the garden, or maybe you are just popping out for a short time, it is still vital that your property is left secured to help keep opportunistic criminals at bay.

“Also, please keep your valuables out of sight and your house and vehicle keys out of reach of sneak-in burglars.”

If you can assist the investigations, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Investigation Hub Harrogate or Quita Passmore. Or email quita.passmore@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12170105062 when providing details about the incidents.