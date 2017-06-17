Shortlist has been drawn for the Forest School minibus now make sure you vote!

Share Share +1 Shares 11

The Forest School in Knaresborough has received many suggestions for names for their new minibus and have now compiled a shortlist.

The school is now asking as many people as possible to vote on which of the three they like the most.

The winner will receive a VIP invite to their Summer Fair, a £30 voucher very kindly donated by Cartridge World and champagne afternoon tea for two in the wonderful surroundings of the West Park Hotel in Harrogate.

Voting will close at 4pm on 30 June 2017.

There is a shortlist of Sprout (as in out and about), Cilla (as in Syllabus) and Forest (For obvious reasons!)

