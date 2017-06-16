The Harrogate Town Centre 10K is back!

Share Share +1 Shares 0

The Harrogate 10K returns with its double loop course of the Duchy Estate with a grand start and finish outside the front of the council buildings at Crescent Gardens.

The event took a short break last year when Harrogate Harrier & AC helped to host the Great Yorkshire Run.

The race starts at 10:00am on Sunday 2 July 2017 and organisers are hoping many people signup and enjoy the race.

The event will and help support the Harrogate Harriers track initiative, bringing a state of the art running track to Harrogate with their partners Ashville College.

Matthew Hynes (North Yorkshire Moors A.C.) set the current course record of 30:45, with the ladies record being set by Charlene Thomas (Wakefield Harriers) in 34:48.

The top prize of £200.00 is offered to the 1st male and female runners of the day and if they also break the course records then a further £100 prize money is there for the taking

Many other category prizes on the day

In 2015 the Leeds City trio Tesfaye Debele, Jonathan Wills and Mike Burrett, came 1st, 2nd an 3rd with Pauline Munro, Sharon Barlow and Charlotte Wills, taking the first three ladies spots.

The race is chip timed and also sends out results by SMS text message and is open to all abilities of runners, those chasing glory, those running to find that elusive PB and those wanting to progress from their achievements in racing a 5K to then running a 10K race for the first time, so come along and join in the well supported race.

https://www.sportsentrysolutions.com/new_race_page.php?recordID=200481

Online entries close on the 30 of June 2017.

There is a race limit of 1000 runners and entries can be taken on the day if the race limit hasn’t been met.