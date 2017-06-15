Treasury role for Harrogate MP

Share Share +1 Shares 50

Harrogate, Knaresborough and Boroughbridge MP Andrew Jones has been appointed Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury in the Prime Minister’s reshuffle following the General Election earlier this month.

Mr Jones had previously been a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport. During his time as a Transport Minister, our area saw multi-million pound investment in clean bus technology announced and the new franchises for the local rail line will see more trains between Leeds and York and more direct trains to London.

While the specifics of Andrew’s new role are still being confirmed it is likely to be concentrating on securing continued economic growth.

Mr Jones commented: It is quite something to be joining Her Majesty’s Treasury. The building has a great feeling of history about it and also of responsibility. Many of the key moments in our country’s history have been played out in the Treasury and it is an honour to have a role there. In my work I will keep in mind what I learn week-in and week-out from constituents. It is important that all our decisions are informed by what our constituents tell us as well as what the experts and commentators say. Exciting and interesting though my new role will be, my primary focus remains on the people and groups in the constituency. All my staff will remain based in the constituency office, my home is still in Harrogate and I’ll be there every weekend and through the Parliamentary breaks listening to and helping residents with their concerns. It’s business as normal.