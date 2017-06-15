Appeal to find missing Danielle Hall, 19 from Selby

Share Share +1 Shares 5

Police are appealing for information to help find missing Danielle Hall, 19, from Selby.

Danielle has not been in touch with family or friends for two weeks and officers are now very concerned for her safety.

Danielle has links to York and has been known to sleep rough at times.

It is possible that Danielle is with her boyfriend, Adrian Fayter, 20, from York.

Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen Danielle or Adrian over the past two weeks or knows where Danielle is now, to contact them.

Danielle is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 5in tall with blue eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair that’s been dyed red.

Inspector Andy Haigh, said: I would like to make a direct appeal to Danielle, your family and the police are extremely worried about you. If you see or hear this appeal, please get in touch with family or the police and let us know that you are safe.

Anyone with any information that could help find Danielle is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.