Suspected cross-border shoplifters arrested near Boroughbridge

Four women have been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting after police found a haul of suspected stolen items in their car.

Acting on intelligence, Harrogate-based response officers and Roads Policing Group officers stopped a white BMW near Boroughbridge just before 5pm on Tuesday 13 June 2017. A large quantity of clothes and other items were found in the car, some still with tags on, and no receipts.

Four women in the vehicle, aged 16, 33, 33 and 44, and all from the Leeds area, were arrested on suspicion of shop theft. One of the 33-year-old women was further arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police office, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. The other 33-year-old woman was further arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and permitting the use of a vehicle with no insurance.

The BMW was recovered, and officers will be making enquiries today to identify where the suspected stolen items may have come from.

The four women have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.