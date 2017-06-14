Police believe weapons used in violent incident in York

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Just before 4pm on Monday 12 June 2017, a fight is believed to have occurred in the Monkton Road / Elmfield Avenue area of York, involving a number of people. The people involved in the fight are believed to have used weapons (no guns however), and a local man in his 20s received serious injuries for which he is receiving treatment at York District Hospital.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses in the area at the time who may have seen or heard any disturbances. They also wish to identify anyone seen coming from or going towards the area at the time, who may have been involved or witnessed the events themselves.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with this incident. He has been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Police patrols have been taking place in the area to reassure the community.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for York Serious Crime Team. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote 12170102492 when passing information.