Harrogate street drinker, with dozens of convictions, given Criminal Behaviour Order

A street drinker and drug user whose appalling behaviour has caused misery to people and businesses in Harrogate has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Paul Richard Nelson, 51, of Harrogate, has dozens of previous convictions for theft, violence and public order offences.

The order was imposed after Nelson was convicted of several begging and public order offences at Harrogate Magistrates Court on 11 May 2017.

Under the requirements of the order, Nelson must not:

Be drunk in a public place in Harrogate

Be in possession of alcohol in an unsealed or open container in Harrogate

Cause harassment, alarm or distress to people in Harrogate

The order will be in force until May 2022. Posters will be distributed around the town centre to inform members of the public about the order.

PC Graham Wilson, of Harrogate Police, said: Harrogate is a thriving town with a vibrant atmosphere and very low levels of crime. Although there will always be an element of crime and anti-social behaviour in any busy town centre, unfortunately Nelson’s dreadful behaviour has been a public nuisance for many years. I hope this order sends a strong message that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour, and continue to work closely with our partners to take robust action against those who persistently cause a misery to those who visit, work or live in Harrogate.

Councillor Mike Chambers is Harrogate Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Safer Communities. He said: Harrogate Borough Council and the police are working hard to tackle anti-social behaviour in our district. It is important that residents, visitors and businesses feel safe and a Criminal Behaviour Order is an effective means of addressing this issue, giving the clear message to offenders that their actions will not be tolerated.

Failing to comply with the requirements of a Criminal Behaviour Order is a criminal offence, punishable by a custodial sentence. Any suspected breaches of an order should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 101.