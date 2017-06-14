Disability Action Yorkshire’s “Expo” hailed huge success 

Share Share +1 Shares 0

An exhibition showcasing an array of technical innovations aimed at giving disabled people greater independence has been hailed a “huge success” by organisers.

Disabled people from across the region attended Disability Action Yorkshire’s Market Place Event at Harrogate’s Cedar Court Hotel, which featured displays from more than 20 organisations and businesses, and included a section devoted to assistive technology.

Attendees included Tunstall, Possum, Yorkshire Care Equipment, Change Mobility and Knaresborough-based GSPK Design, who demonstrated their ground-breaking “Emego”, which is currently being trialled by Barnsley Hospital’s assistive technology team, who also attended.

Disability Action Yorkshire’s Operations Manager David Ashton-Jones said: This year we are celebrating our 80th anniversary, and the exhibition was the first of a number of events being held to mark this significant milestone. I would like to thank all the companies and organisations who exhibited with us and for helping make it the huge success it was. This exhibition gave disabled people an opportunity to speak to industry experts, and to see – and test – some of the products and innovations that are improving the lives of disabled people and giving them more independence. Assistive technology is a key area for us, and we are working with a number of organisations to find innovative solutions for disabled people .