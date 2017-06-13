Villagers get set to reveal gardens

Ready to reveal their gardens to the public are the villagers of Marton-cum-Grafton

Villagers in Marton-cum-Grafton near Boroughbridge are putting the finishing touches to their grounds as they prepare for the Silver Jubilee Open Gardens on Sunday 25 June 2017.

Gardens across the village will be open from 11am to 5pm, giving a rare opportunity to explore the secrets of hidden and private gardens in all shapes and sizes.

The theme of this year’s event, sponsored by the village’s Punch Bowl Inn, will be the Silver Jubilee of first open gardens at Marton and, as well as the gardens, there is a whole host of entertainment on offer, including an arts and crafts exhibition, a floral display in Christ Church and plenty of village fete-style fun and games on Grafton Green. Highlights include a display of vintage and super cars.

Lunch, cakes and drinks will be available in Marton Village Hall while in Grafton the WI will be serving cakes and tea. Barbecued sausages and ice-creams will be on offer on Grafton Green, alongside a Pimms bar.

A courtesy bus service is provided and wheelchair access is available to many of the gardens.

Proceeds from the event will go to village community projects.