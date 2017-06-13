All Terrain Cycles supports summer of Sue Ryder sportives 

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Yorkshire cycling retailer All Terrain Cycles, which has superstores in Saltaire and Wetherby, is once again sponsoring Sue Ryder as the charity hosts a series of fundraising cycling challenges over the summer.

The events, organised in association with the Manorlands cycle events group, start with the Three Dales Mountain Bike Challenge 2017 which takes place on 2 July at Threshfield near Grassington. Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, mountain bike and cyclo-cross riders are once again being invited to take part in one of three routes for different abilities. All funds raised will go towards supporting Sue Ryder’s care at Manorlands Hospice in Oxenhope.

Sue Ryder’s popular Bronte Sportive will be held on 16 July 2017, starting from Leeds City College’s Keighley Campus and offering a choice of four rides of varying difficult in the Pennines. All proceeds, including entrance fees and sponsorship, will be used to fund Sue Ryder’s care for people living with incurable illness in West Yorkshire.

On 17 September 2017 the Bronte Mountain Bike Challenge will take place at Oxenhope Community Centre near Haworth. Offering four routes suitable for all standards of mountain bike and cyclo-cross riders, all proceeds will be used to support Sue Ryder’s Manorlands Hospice care.

In addition, a new event, ‘Manorlands 240 or Bust’ will also be taking place during June. A unique road cycling challenge, participants will be given a set out-and-back route from Sue Ryder’s Manorlands Hospice and will have to ride as far as they dare knowing that they must get back to Manorlands within 240 minutes, either as an individual or as a team of four. They will have a whole month in which to tackle the ride, or multiple rides, as long as they start after dawn and return before dusk.

As in 2016 raising sponsorship is not compulsory in the rides but those who do raise over £50 are entered into a special prize draw at All Terrain Cycles. Riders can also take part this year a new Sue Ryder cycling jersey (pictured) sponsored by All Terrain Cycles which has been designed by the Manorlands Cycling events group and is available to purchase.

Andrew Wood of Sue Ryder, said: Cycling is huge in Yorkshire and with its popularity continuing, our events are a great way of raising much-needed funds for Manorlands Hospice and also of increasing awareness of the specialist care and support we provide here in West Yorkshire. This year, our cycling events group are hosting more cycle events than ever, including our new ‘Manorlands 240 or Bust’ and we couldn’t do it without the support of All Terrain Cycles – we really appreciate their ongoing sponsorship.

Tony Booth, managing director of All Terrain Cycles, said: Having been based at Salt’s Mill for many years, we’re happy to support the local community and we’re well aware of the fantastic work carried out by Sue Ryder. It’s good to see them hosting even more cycle events this year, covering some of the best routes in Yorkshire, and we wish the charity every success.

If you’re interested in taking part in any of these events, visit:

http://www.sueryder.org/get-involved/events/cycling-events or contact Andrew Wood on 01535 640176 or andrew.wood@sueryder.org