Outline plans approved for 100-acre green business park at Flaxby

Outline plans have been unanimously approved today (13 June 2017) for a major business park close to Knaresborough.

Acting on behalf of Forward Investment, Addison Planning have developed plans an eco-friendly park on a 100-acre site to the south west in Flaxby at the junction of the A59 and A1M.

This is adjacent to Flaxby Park, the former Flaxby Golf Course, where developers are also looking to build 3,000 hosues.

The developed is set to use green technologies, blend into the natural environment and could eventually support nearly 3,000 jobs – the build will also create about 300 jobs.

