New family lawyer joins Newtons Solicitors

Regional law firm Newtons Solicitors, has expanded its family law team with the appointment of David Kirkman.

David Kirkman joins from Jordans Solicitors, Wakefield, where he trained and then qualified in 2013.

A member of Resolution, the national organisation of family lawyers committed to non-confrontational divorce, separation and other family problems, David Kirkman specialises in dealing with the financial aspects of divorce.

David said: In family law every case matters a great deal to the client because it is about their families and financial security and you know you are making a real difference to people’s lives. As every individual is different, no two cases are the same and it is very interesting work. I am excited to be joining a fast-growing firm that is going from strength-to- strength.

David Kirkman’s appointment follows hot-on-the-heels of family lawyer, Julie Fawcett, who joined the firm last month.

Newtons Solicitors managing director, Chris Newton, said: We particularly liked David’s strong local connections. He is a talented solicitor and a real asset to our strong family team.

Newtons Solicitors has its head office in Knaresborough and nine others across Yorkshire and the North East.