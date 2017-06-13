Harrogate Water and Keep Britain Tidy launch “incredible shrinking bottle”

Share Share +1 Shares 1

Keep Britain Tidy and Harrogate Water have launched a joint campaign urging people to recycle their plastic water bottles when on the go.

It follows independent research, jointly commissioned by Keep Britain Tidy and Harrogate Water, which shows an overwhelming majority of bottled water consumers want to do the right thing and recycle more, as well as reduce litter.

Rather than simply disposing of bottles in street bins, ‘The Incredible Shrinking Bottle’ campaign encourages consumers to ‘twist it, cap it, recycle it’, making bottles small enough to carry to a recycling point or take home in a bag or pocket for recycling, using the established nationwide kerbside collection system.

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: This is a whole new approach to increase recycling of plastic bottles. The research revealed that, while 95 per cent of consumers are likely to recycle at home, this falls by more than half when they are out. It is often not possible to find a recycling point when away from home and most consumers simply use street bins, meaning bins become full of fresh air and bottles are destined for landfill or incineration. A PET plastic water bottle is one of the best examples of easily-recyclable packaging, with every part of the product 100 per cent recyclable and all can be disposed of together. It is easy to twist and shrink to a compact size to take home for recycling.

Harrogate marketing manager Nicky Cain said: All PET bottles of Harrogate Spring will carry The Incredible Shrinking Bottle logo with instructions to ‘twist it, cap it, recycle it’. The survey revealed that many people don’t realise the whole bottle, including cap and label, is 100 per cent recyclable and can be disposed of together. Capping means no mess and an empty bottle becomes incredibly compact and easy to carry, taking up minimal space in a recycling bin. Our bottles are right-weighted and the innovative diamond lattice design makes it significantly easier to crush. Once you have twisted and crushed a bottle, it becomes irresistible not to twist and crush another to see just how small you can make it. Many respondents indicated they would be more likely to take home empty bottles for recycling if others were doing so and if it could be made engaging and fun. This has informed ‘The Incredible Shrinking Bottle’ campaign.

The survey revealed:

90 per cent of bottled water consumers want to recycle more and say green issues are important to them.

78 per cent always recycle at home and 95 per cent are likely to recycle at home but only 41 per cent are likely to recycle when out and about.

94 per cent agree they are responsible for recycling when out and about.

61 per cent are more likely to take rubbish home if it can be easily compacted and 70 per cent if it doesn’t make a mess, as is the case with bottled water.

28 per cent are unclear that the whole bottle, including cap and label are 100 per cent recyclable.

41 per cent would be more likely to take bottles home if others were doing so too.

39 per cent would be more likely to take bottles home if it was engaging and fun.

94 per cent recognise Keep Britain Tidy and the Tidyman logo.

76 per cent agreed that a partnership between Harrogate Water and Keep Britain Tidy is a positive development for recycling.