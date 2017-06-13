Harrogate Family Law appoints new Partner

Harrogate Family Law has appointed North Yorkshire family lawyer Carol Jessop as partner.

Carol sits on the national Standards Committee for the family law body Resolution and is accredited by the organisation as a specialist in cohabitation and complex financial divorce cases. She joins from Langleys in York.

Andrew Meehan said: Carol has significant experience in complex areas of family law including financial and child arrangements for separating couples.

She is also extremely knowledgeable in the issues and challenges faced in cases involving business assets and pensions, areas that the Harrogate Family Law team is recognised for regionally.