Police at the scene, Starbeck, Harrogate

Police were called at 11.10am today (12 June 2017) to reports of a domestic incident at a property in Starbeck, Harrogate.

A woman was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance for treatment.

A man was arrested at the scene and taken to Harrogate District Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.