The voters of tommorrow, at Harrogate Grammar School, hold mock election

Students from Year 7 to Year 10 at Harrogate Grammar School have been involved in recent weeks in organising a mock election to coincide with the national General Election. Students formed political parties, signed the electoral register and took their polling cards with them to vote on Wednesday 7 June 2017.

Before this, they had watched party political broadcasts produced by student-led political parties in order to inform them on the parties for which they could vote. The Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Green Party and UKIP stood in the Harrogate Grammar School mock election.

Turnout for the election was high, with 892 students casting a vote and a number of spoilt ballot papers. The mock election saw victory for the Green Party, who polled 24% of the overall vote, closely followed by UKIP who received 20% of the vote.

Green Party – 219 votes – 24.5% of the vote UKIP – 185 votes – 20.7% of the vote Liberal Democrats – 167 votes – 18.7% of the vote Conservatives – 166 votes – 18.6% of the vote Labour – 155 votes – 17.3% of the vote

Miss Hooper, who organised the mock election said: It is so important for students of all ages to feel engaged with politics, even if it might be a few years before they are allowed to vote. Hopefully there will be many more political conversations around the dinner table of Harrogate Grammar School families!