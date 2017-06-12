‘Bobby on the beat’ – police tractor gets its name

Share Share +1 Shares 0

An authentic ‘police tractor’ will take to the fields of North Yorkshire over the summer – with a very appropriate name.

Emily Woodyatt, aged 8, of Carleton Primary School in Skipton, was one of dozens of youngsters from across North Yorkshire who entered a competition to name the new tractor.

Her winning name, ‘Bobby’ – and the tractor itself – was officially unveiled at Newby Hall Tractor Fest over the weekend of 10 and 11 June.

PC David Mackay of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce was on-hand to present Emily with her prize for her winning entry. As part of the prize, Emily’s school, Carleton Primary School, near Skipton, will enjoy a future visit by Bobby and North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce.

The tractor has been loaned to North Yorkshire Police by Ripon Farm Services, to help increase police engagement with rural communities.

Last year a (different) police tractor toured North Yorkshire community events and shows, and was extremely popular. This year, the Rural Taskforce tractor is even bigger, and is due to attend even more events, including:

North Yorkshire County Show, Bedale

Great Yorkshire Show, Harrogate

Richmondshire Emergency Services Open Day

Aldborough and Boroughbridge Show

Ryedale Show

Tockwith Show

Birsthwith Show

Thornton-le-Dale Show

Ripley Show

Egton Show

Wensleydale Show

Kilnsey Show

Stokesley Show

Nidderdale Show

Inspector Jon Grainge, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: Well done to Emily for picking the winning name of our brand new police tractor, which has been kindly loaned to us by Ripon Farm Services and decked out in authentic police colours. We had a great response from the public at Tractor Fest, and our tractor will be at shows and events around North Yorkshire this summer. We’re interested in speaking to people who live and work within the rural community of North Yorkshire, finding out what matters to them, and the issues they face. North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce works proactively alongside colleagues, partners and volunteers to increase engagement with rural communities, target criminals who offend in our rural areas, and provide bespoke crime prevention advice to those at risk of criminality. You can meet members of the Taskforce (and Bobby!) at community events throughout the year, including markets, auctions and shows. You can also follow the team’s work on Twitter at @NYPRuralTF or via the North Yorkshire Police Rural Task Force Facebook page.