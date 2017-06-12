BGT comedy star helps raise more than £500 for Harrogate Hospital Radio

Laughing All The Way To The Bank! Britain’s Got Talent’s Jonny Awsum performs at The Knox. Picture by Craig Denny/ Vivid World Photography

A Harrogate charity is more than £500 the richer thanks to generosity and efforts of a Harrogate pub and a Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist.

Comedian Jonny Awsum previewed his forthcoming Edinburgh Festival show, “Honey, I Promised the Kid”, at a sell-out night at The Knox, with proceeds going to Harrogate Hospital Radio.

The evening – which was compered by Barry Dodds and began with Rob Hutchinson performing live, close-up table magic – was to celebrate the first anniversary of landlord and landlady Simon and Katie Swannie taking over pub’s reins.

Harrogate Hospital Radio chairman Mark Oldfield said: I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in this evening of comedy, from my Harrogate Hospital Radio colleagues, to The Knox team, the entertainers and the audience. Almost 100 people attended this ‘fun’raiser’, and were royally entertained by Rob, Barry and Jonny. The great news is it generated just over £500 for us and we had a number of people asking how they can become Harrogate Hospital Radio volunteers.

The Knox Landlord Simon Swannie said: We are incredibly proud to have been here for a year now and wanted to say a thank you to our local community. We couldn’t think of a better way to do so than through a cracking night of comedy and we were very eager to support this brilliant local charity – Harrogate Hospital Radio.

Further information about Harrogate Hospital Radio, which is based within Harrogate District Hospital, is available from its website, found at http://www.harrogatehospitalradio.org.uk/