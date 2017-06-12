Appeal after quad bike stolen in Bolton Abbey farm burglary

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a farm burglary in which a quad bike was stolen from Storiths, near Bolton Abbey.

Overnight on 9 June into 10 June 2017, a secure barn on a farmyard was entered and a red CAN-AM 400cc quad bike bearing a reg number of YJ12HNM was removed and ridden away.

In particular, police are appealing for information from anyone who heard or saw the quad bike being ridden away or any suspicious vehicles or people seen in the area around the time of the burglary.

PC Rich Sutcliffe said: “A witness very likely heard this stolen quad being ridden through Beamsley on the back road towards Ilkley at about 5am on Saturday 10 June. It is daylight by this time, and some people will have been up and about and may have seen this quad.

“I would like to hear from anyone who saw the quad or knows where it is now, or indeed any suspicious vehicles or people in this area at this time. It is likely that the quad would be loaded into or onto another vehicle nearby. You may just have a small amount of information which could provide positive leads in this enquiry.

“I would also urge local farmers and landowners who have quad bikes in the Craven area to review their security immediately. Regrettably we are seeing an increase in quad bike and Land Rover thefts. Please ensure everything practicable has been done to secure your vehicle, not just overnight but even through daylight hours when the vehicle is not in use. If you need any crime prevention advice, then get in touch with us.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Richard Sutcliffe. You can also email richard.sutcliffe@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170100918.