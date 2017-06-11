Harrogate competition win that will help with wedding planning

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Congratulations are in order for Miss Taylor White of Harrogate who was the lucky name drawn from thousands to win a brand new 32gb Ipad Air.

Taylor had responded earlier in the year to an email from Cartridge World which contained a short questionnaire about printing habits. Over 15,000 emails were sent to customers nationwide.

UK General Manager Gavin Askew said: The purpose of the email was to learn more from our customers on how they print and how they prefer to buy their cartridges, for sharing this information each customer who responded was entered into the prize draw. having an understanding of what our customers print is very important to us, we were over whelmed by the response and some of the data gathered is already being put to good use as we update our web site with new functionality and special offers.

Mick Woods, store manager of the Harrogate branch said: Since opening the doors to our new showroom in February the feedback from customers old and new has been fantastic, we are over the moon for Taylor as it is really nice to see one of our local customers win such a special prize.

Taylor said: I am really delighted to win the Ipad and I didn’t expect to win when I entered. It will be quickly put to good use in helping me plan my wedding. We have already booked the venue but still have lots of things to plan and the Ipad will really help.

Cartridge World operates in over 50 countries and has have over 1,000 retail stores and a rapidly growing number of B2B Specialist Franchise operators.