Groups come together to debate Local Plan concerns

Share Share +1 Shares 0

A unique collaboration of local resident groups, parish councils and local businesses will come together again to discuss the approach to the draft local plan soon to be re-published by Harrogate Council.

The group, made up of representatives from South and West Harrogate based parish councils, resident groups and key Harrogate based businesses, have arranged a public meeting to discuss concerns around the local plan plus wider infrastructure, traffic and environmental concerns.

The public meeting that is open for all will take place from 7pm on Tuesday 20 June 2017 at Ashville College on Green Lane with no registration needed. It is expected that councilors from both Harrogate Council and North Yorkshire County Council will be present to take questions from the audience. There will also be several short presentations from key groups on the known issues.

The group has already raised concerns on the number of developments planned for the Harlow, Pannal Ash and Beckwithshaw areas of Harrogate with proposals for over 3000 houses equivalent to a new mini town. It has already vigorously challenged those proposals as part of the original consultation process.

A spokesperson for the group said: The group submitted detailed evidence as part of the original consultation process last year with 100s of residents also raising their concerns around the number of planned developments for the South and West of Harrogate. Over the last 6 months the group has continued to meet to strengthen its arguments. This meeting will be a key event to share latest thinking ahead of the hopefully amended local plan in the Summer and consider the groups next steps.

The spokesperson also added wider concerns on behalf of residents: Linked to the proposals for new housing our research has shown that up to additional 2400 vehicles trips in peak hours can be expected and that key junctions are already operating over capacity. We have yet to see any credible plans to increase the infrastructure and know that engineers have already said some junctions will be too expensive to amend. We have also seen constant delays on promised cycle paths and recent confirmation that no re-surfacing of roads within the area is scheduled that shows a lack of investment in the area. The meeting will help raise the concerns of local residents with their elected representatives.

Residents are asked to sign up for newsletters to keep in touch with developments and to make their views known at the public meeting. More information is available at www.hapara.org with Facebook and Twitter feeds being used to share views and evidence.

The Association now covers a very wide area from Harlow Carr to Arthurs Avenue to Rossett Green Lane and to Castle Hill and Whinney Lane.

More details of the Association can be found at http://hapara.org/

The organization is also on social media via https://www.facebook.com/saveharlowsview and a twitter feed at https://twitter.com/HaparaHgt