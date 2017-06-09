Urgent appeal in Selby area to trace missing Lillibeth Ambler-Lomax, aged14

Share Share +1 Shares 0

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to find Lillibeth Ambler-Lomax who has been reported missing from her home in Thorpe Willoughby, Selby.

The 14-year-old was last seen at around 10pm on Thursday (8 June 2017) at home.

It is believed she left home between 10pm and 11.45pm and she has not been in contact since.

Lillibeth has been reported missing before, so this behaviour is not out of character.

However, due to her young age, the police are treating it as a high-risk missing person inquiry.

Extensive searches and enquiries are ongoing, including checking CCTV and monitoring bus, railway and taxi links in case she has decided to travel away from the area.

Members of the public are urged to support the search for Lillibeth and report possible sighting and pass on information as soon as possible.

She is described as white, aged 14, slim build with straight, shoulder-length dyed grey hair. It is believed she could be wearing a black fleece, a black top which is laced up the front, black leggings and black Vans trainers.

If you can help the missing person appeal, please call North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote both “Lillibeth Ambler-Lomax” and reference number 12170100065.