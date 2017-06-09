Pedestrian in hospital following Knaresborough collision

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on the A59 at Knaresborough which left a female pedestrian requiring hospital treatment.

It happened outside The Worlds End pub, on Bond End, at around 4pm on Friday (9 June 2017).

The 33-year-old local woman was struck by a red 4×4 driven by a local man aged in his mid-70s.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Harrogate District Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are asking witnesses to come forward, or anyone who recalls seeing either the red 4×4 or the female pedestrian prior to the incident.

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Steve James or the Harrogate Roads Policing Group. Alternatively, email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12170100538 when providing details about this incident.