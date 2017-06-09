Flaxby Park development moves forward with public consultation events

Share Share +1 Shares 3

Harrogate Borough Council have said that their preferred option for a new settlement in the council’s Draft Local Plan is Green Hammerton.

The options being considered by the Council include:

Green Hammerton

Deighton Grange

Cattal (known as Maltkiln)

Flaxby

Developers for Flaxby, near Knaresborough, have said that it in no way shuts the door on ambitious development proposals for Flaxby Park.

These proposals will result in Flaxby Park, the 430-acre former golf course site, near Knaresborough, becoming a new and distinct settlement.

Consultation events will be taking place on the following dates and locations:

Monday, 12 June 2017, 3pm to 7pm – Bay Horse Inn, Goldsborough

Friday, 16 June 20173pm to 7pm – Chain Lane Community Centre, Knaresborough

Saturday, 17 June 2017, 11am to 4pm – Flaxby Park Golf Club, Club House, Flaxby

Ray Mallon, spokesman for the owners of Flaxby Park Ltd, said: We have recently been informed by Harrogate District Council that Flaxby Park will not be recommended, as an option, for inclusion within the Draft Local Plan. This came as a surprise as our Planning Team have worked closely with Council Officers over the last year, preparing our Draft Local Plan representations, and the detail of an Outline Planning Application for the site Indeed, during that time we were actively encouraged by Officers to secure additional land and increase the scale of our proposed development in order to deliver 2,750 homes, two primary schools with associated medical , retail and leisure amenities. Not once, during our monthly meetings with Council Officers, was it suggested, that we were on the wrong track. We are aware that in almost every category, Flaxby Park scored higher than Green Hammerton on the evidence documented at the time the decision was made. There were no ‘show stoppers.’ If this had been the case, then Council Officers would have voiced their concerns. We have bought the site, we have done the planning and we have housebuilders ready to go. It is therefore a mystery why we have been overlooked. After serious deliberation, we can only conclude the rationale for reaching this decision is flawed. We hope that the councillors, led by Councillor Richard Cooper, will reject the recommendation or at least scrutinise its rationale in detail. As far as we are concerned, this is the beginning of a long process, as the Draft Local Plan will be examined by an Independent Planning Inspector, who will take into account all of the evidence before concluding on whether the plan is sound or otherwise. We are now considering our options, but we will continue to advance our case detailing the strengths of our site, to ensure that Flaxby Park will be included in the council’s Draft Local Plan. We are in the process of completing an Outline Planning Application, which we intend to submit to the Council for consideration at an appropriate time with a series of Public Consultation events over the coming days. These events will give the community the opportunity to see for themselves what Flaxby Park Ltd can deliver, and will allow residents to ask questions and give feedback that will help shape our final proposals. Finally, we still believe in the fundamental strengths and qualities of our site at Flaxby. That is why we acquired it and that is why we continue to invest in it. We have no intention of walking away from this site. Although we seriously question the conclusions that have been reached by Council Officers, we will continue to work closely and constructively with them in advancing our proposals.