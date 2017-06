Share Share +1 Shares 46

Andrew Jones MP has been elected for the third time to be the Member of Parliament for Harrogate and Knaresborough for the Conservative Party.

Andrew Jones, Conservative Party – 31,477

Helen Flynn, Liberal Democrats – 13,309

Mark Sewards, Labour – 11,395

Donald Fraser, Independent – 559

Total of 56,907 votes cast, representing a 74% turnout