In the Harrogate and Knaresborough election 2017, there has been a total of 56,907 votes cast, representing a 74% turnout.

In 2015 there were 53,376 votes cast or 69% and in 2010, 53,134 votes cast or 70.6%

Nationally the turnout has been 64.2%