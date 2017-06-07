Yorkshire Cancer Research announces new Chief Executive

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Yorkshire Cancer Research, the largest independent regional cancer charity in England, has today (Wednesday, 7 June) announced the appointment of Dr Kathryn Scott as its new Chief Executive.

Dr Scott, who lives in Harrogate, joined the charity in 2008 and previously held the position of Director of Research and Innovation. She succeeds Charles Rowett, who had led the organisation since June 2012.

Dr Scott was integral to formulating the charity’s ambitious 10-year strategy launched in 2015, which aims to invest £100m across Yorkshire so by 2025 at least 2,000 more people in the region survive cancer every year.

After achieving a degree and PhD from the University of Manchester, Dr Scott spent a decade working in cancer research in universities across Yorkshire. By working alongside leading researchers, she saw how working collaboratively could speed progress and bring about direct benefits for cancer patients.

Yorkshire has the third worst cancer incidence rates in England. Mortality rates are higher than the national average and survival rates for many of the most common cancers are below the national average. Yorkshire Cancer Research aims to lower incidence and increase survival rates in every part of the region by leading local community health initiatives and improving access to the very best treatment and care.

Dr Scott said: I’m extremely pleased to have been given the opportunity to drive the charity forward and continue the progress we have already made in ensuring the work we fund has the best possible impact on the people of Yorkshire. We know our region has specific cancer problems caused by a number of factors, including social deprivation and lifestyle choices. I passionately believe that by working with other health organisations, universities and teaching hospitals we can change this. By focusing on cancer prevention, promoting early diagnosis, pioneering new treatments and improving care and support, we can save lives. We’re proud of everything we have achieved since the charity was formed in 1925, which just wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of the people of Yorkshire. With their help, we will continue our pioneering work so that every person in every community in Yorkshire has the very best chance of living a long and healthy life with, without and beyond cancer.

The Charity’s Board of Trustees are delighted with the appointment of Dr Kathryn Scott. She brings a wealth of experience in research, strategic planning and building strong partnerships.

In the past 12 months, Yorkshire Cancer Research has announced more than Â£16m of funding into ground breaking research across Yorkshire. Recently funded projects include the UK’s largest lung cancer screening trial, which will be carried out in Leeds next year, and multi-million pound programmes in Sheffield and Hull which will bring the most promising researchers and cancer specialists to the county.