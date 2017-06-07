Harrogate UKIP challenge Liberal Democrats over “back door deal with Conservatives” claim

Share Share +1 Shares 3

The Harrogate and Knaresborough UKIP party have described the claims of a back door deal with the Conservatives as nonsense.

UKIP have not put forward a candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough

The Harrogate and Knaresborough Liberal Democrats have for some months made comment on social media that there has been a deal between the UKIP and Conservative party, with UKIP agreeing to not stand to the benefit of the Conservatives – the assumption being that the UKIP voters would turn to Conservative to deliver Brexit.

When we questioned Helen Flynn, the Liberal Democrat candidate, she said that the information came from a conversation during a shared journey with a UKIP representative from Radio York to Harrogate.

Andrew Dennis was, at the time, local chairman of the UKIP party and says he remembers the trip and conversation well.

Andrew Dennis said: I am appalled by what Helen Flynn is saying. At no point in our conversation was there any deal talked about, either directly or directly. Our branch had a full and frank discussion. They took the decision to not field a candidate and there was no discussion with the Conservative party at any time. I can however remember Helen saying that she didn’t expect to win.

Andrew Jones said: There have been no discussions with UKIP about candidates, policies or anything else. I think parties and candidates should earn votes and not seek to trade them.

The Green Party and Liberal Democrats have openly said that they are working together, with the Green Party withdrawing their candidate – the assumption being that the Green voters would turn to Liberal Democrats.